Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Marriott International comprises approximately 1.2% of AIA Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AIA Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Marriott International worth $46,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $3,013,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 518.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $277.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.04 and a twelve month high of $278.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 207.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

