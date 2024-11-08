Martin Monro Buys 15,000 Shares of Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Stock

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM – Get Free Report) insider Martin Monro purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,620.00 ($14,980.13).

Service Stream Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

Service Stream Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Service Stream’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited designs, constructs, operates and maintains infrastructure networks in Australia. It operates through Telecommunications, Utilities, and Transport segments. The Telecommunications segment provides various operations, maintenance, installation, design, and construction services to owners of fixed-line and wireless telecommunication networks, including customer connections; service and network assurance; site acquisition; and design, construction, engineering, and installation of broadband, wireless, and fixed-line project services, as well as projects for asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation.

