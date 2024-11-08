MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 120,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

