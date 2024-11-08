MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.
MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ MCFT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.86. 120,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.20.
MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MasterCraft Boat
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Dot Ai IPO: CEO Ed Nabrotzky Shares Vision for Logistics Future
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.