McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target Lowered to $12.25 at Roth Mkm

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price target decreased by Roth Mkm from $12.75 to $12.25 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MUX. StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on McEwen Mining from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

McEwen Mining stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.91. 609,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,598. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $471.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). McEwen Mining had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McEwen Mining will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

