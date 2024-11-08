McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases Earnings Results

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS.
McKesson Trading Up 10.6 %
NYSE MCK opened at $607.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $510.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson has a 12-month low of $431.35 and a 12-month high of $637.51.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 12.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at McKesson
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Company Profile
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
