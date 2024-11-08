McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Baird R W

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.64.

Get McKesson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 10.6 %

NYSE MCK opened at $607.51 on Thursday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $510.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.61. The firm has a market cap of $78.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 742.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.