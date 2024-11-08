M&G Plc Acquires 13,010 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc owned 0.23% of International Game Technology worth $9,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,751,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,813 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,743,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,999 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,313,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,343,000 after purchasing an additional 995,570 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,478,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $32,053,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $21.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.71. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

