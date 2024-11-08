M&G Plc Has $23.47 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

M&G Plc boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 586,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,448 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 11,422,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $465,811,996.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 835,908,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,088,345,979.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,067,817 shares of company stock worth $4,548,518,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra restated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Phillip Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.97.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $44.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $343.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

