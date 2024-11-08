M&G Plc Purchases 1,224 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Plc increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.06% of Tractor Supply worth $18,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $4,547,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the third quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 30,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $289.29 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $193.60 and a one year high of $307.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $274.63.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

