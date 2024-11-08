M&G Plc Sells 15,820 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

M&G Plc decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $121.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $477.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.36.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

