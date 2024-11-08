Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.38), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.6 %

TIGO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,807. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TIGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.30 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Millicom International Cellular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.