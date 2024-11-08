Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Purchases 802 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,701,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,373,000 after buying an additional 1,084,475 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,362,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,479,000 after buying an additional 177,241 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 30.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,698,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,433,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,930 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $63.66 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $73.53. The company has a market cap of $274.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.90 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,748 shares of company stock worth $14,274,431. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

