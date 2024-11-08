Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

eBay Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.00. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,963,542.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,417 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eBay

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after buying an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after buying an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in eBay by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

