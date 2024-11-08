Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Trading Up 1.7 %
Moleculin Biotech stock opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.
