Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Montanaro European Smaller (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.77 ($1.87) and traded as low as GBX 142.35 ($1.85). Montanaro European Smaller shares last traded at GBX 144 ($1.87), with a volume of 350,657 shares.

Montanaro European Smaller Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of £269.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,800.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Montanaro European Smaller

In related news, insider Caroline Roxburgh bought 6,855 shares of Montanaro European Smaller stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.89) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.75 ($12,939.01). Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Montanaro European Smaller

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

