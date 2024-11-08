Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires Shares of 497 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 28,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,172,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $589.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $497.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $382.12 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.