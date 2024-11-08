Montecito Bank & Trust Has $229,000 Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGZ. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 139,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.76 and a 200-day moving average of $108.69. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $110.89.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

