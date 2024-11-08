Montecito Bank & Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:ESML – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESML. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,142,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 292,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 64,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

ESML stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap companies with high environmental, social, and governance factor scores as determined by MSCI. ESML was launched on Apr 10, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

