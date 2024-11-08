Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 709 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Montecito Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ DVY opened at $137.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.72. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $138.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.