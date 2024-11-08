MontVue Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MontVue Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MontVue Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $504.44. The stock has a market cap of $495.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $398.21 and a 12 month high of $548.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.