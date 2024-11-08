Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.60 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 187.11 ($2.44), with a volume of 1543526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.90 ($2.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Mony Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.96. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,338.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,253 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £19,986.48 ($26,017.29). Insiders have bought 9,404 shares of company stock worth $2,028,699 over the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mony Group

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

