Mony Group (LON:MONY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 186.60 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 187.11 ($2.44), with a volume of 1543526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.90 ($2.46).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MONY
Mony Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Mony Group news, insider Rakesh Sharma acquired 9,253 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 216 ($2.81) per share, with a total value of £19,986.48 ($26,017.29). Insiders have bought 9,404 shares of company stock worth $2,028,699 over the last 90 days. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Mony Group
Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mony Group
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Mony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.