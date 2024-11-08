Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL) Receives $21.42 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.42.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MSDL. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in a research note on Friday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSDL
Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Up 1.9 %
MSDL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $104.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 million. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 60.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley Direct Lending will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Gilead’s Stock Surge: What’s Fueling the Momentum?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Breakout Alert: Qualcomm Just Hit The Rally Button
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Mercado Libre Shares Go on Sale: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.