Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 4,032 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.36.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.