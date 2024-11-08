Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS) Stock Price Up 2.1% – What’s Next?

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:TMFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.10 and last traded at $35.10. 4,032 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.36.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08.
Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
The Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (TMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of small-cap growth stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation. TMFS was launched on Oct 30, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.
