Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to $529.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $467.00 to $529.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s previous close.

MSI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.43.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $32.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.01. 501,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.52. The company has a market cap of $83.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $305.73 and a 12 month high of $502.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

