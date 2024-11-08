Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Raises Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1358 per share on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.1 %
OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 77,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,445. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44.
Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mowi ASA will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mowi ASA
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.
