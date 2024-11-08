MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.81 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $9.61 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

MSA traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $173.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,055. MSA Safety has a 1 year low of $157.34 and a 1 year high of $200.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.37 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in MSA Safety by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

