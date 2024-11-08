Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE MWA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.19.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,898.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Mueller Water Products news, insider J Scott Hall sold 102,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $1,993,568.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,630,326.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine Ortiz sold 8,800 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $175,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,898.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,796 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

