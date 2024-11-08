Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $348.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Mueller Water Products Stock Up 4.2 %
NYSE MWA traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,295. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $25.19.
Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA
Mueller Water Products Company Profile
Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mueller Water Products
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- The Hottest Markets to Watch After the Fed’s 25 Bps Rate Cut
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- The Top 5 Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD in 2024
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- L3Harris: Positioned for Gains With Trump’s Defense Policies
Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.