Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $60.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NSSC. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.14.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NSSC stock opened at $38.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

Insider Activity at Napco Security Technologies

In related news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $26,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 810.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 72,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

Featured Articles

