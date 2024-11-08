Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,361 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Natera worth $87,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after buying an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,974,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,860,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 25.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $156,092,000 after buying an additional 246,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $235,955.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,208.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $30,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,434,752.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total value of $235,955.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,706,208.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,157,291. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Performance

Shares of NTRA opened at $130.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.61 and a 52-week high of $133.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative net margin of 21.47% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.69.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

