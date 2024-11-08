Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $133.88 and last traded at $133.32, with a volume of 722470 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.69.

Natera Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 299,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,082,374.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $307,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,082,374.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,164 shares of company stock worth $6,157,291 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Natera by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

