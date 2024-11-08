National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases Earnings Results

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $63.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. National Health Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $4.43-$4.44 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.430-4.440 EPS.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $2.88 on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,790. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.05. National Health Investors has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $86.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 122.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

