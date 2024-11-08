National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. National Vision also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.45-$0.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:EYE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.48. 278,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,366. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. National Vision has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $24.11.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.13 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

