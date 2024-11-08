Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu Sells 27,000,000 Shares of EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) Stock

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR – Get Free Report) insider Navinderjeet (Navin) Singh Sidhu sold 27,000,000 shares of EV Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.00), for a total value of A$135,000.00 ($89,403.97).

EV Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.98, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 11.33.

Get EV Resources alerts:

About EV Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

EV Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, tin, lead, tungsten, tantalum, zinc, lithium, molybdenum, antimony, and other deposits. It holds interests in various projects located in Peru, Mexico, Austria, the United States, Serbia, and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for EV Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.