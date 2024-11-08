NavPoint Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

NavPoint Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of NavPoint Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NavPoint Financial Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 34.7% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,095,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 31,544 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 58,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.12. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $37.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

