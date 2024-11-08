NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG) Plans GBX 2.20 Dividend

NB Distressed Debt New Glb (LON:NBDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 8th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

NB Distressed Debt New Glb Stock Performance

LON NBDG opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.24. NB Distressed Debt New Glb has a 12 month low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.70 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.35 million and a PE ratio of 333.33.

NB Distressed Debt New Glb Company Profile

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

