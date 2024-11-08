NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,564.63 ($20.37) and traded as low as GBX 1,530 ($19.92). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,566 ($20.39), with a volume of 36,403 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,564.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,604.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4,350.00 and a beta of 0.72.

About NB Private Equity Partners

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

