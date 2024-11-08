Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $86.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.22. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $81.47 and a one year high of $158.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

