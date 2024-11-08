Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €109.50 ($120.33) and last traded at €104.40 ($114.73), with a volume of 167824 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €104.80 ($115.16).

Nemetschek Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €95.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

