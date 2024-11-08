Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 252.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Neonode Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEON traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 212,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,186. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Neonode has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEON. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Neonode in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Neonode to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Neonode Company Profile

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

Read More

