Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Lessened by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 10.8% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $1,572,000. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.8% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,250,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,163,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,112 shares of company stock worth $169,954,456. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $796.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $717.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $667.98. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.68 and a fifty-two week high of $798.22.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.