New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NYT. Barclays increased their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NYT stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.42. The company had a trading volume of 148,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,225. New York Times has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $57.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $640.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in New York Times by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $983,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

