Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.730-1.730 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6 billion-$8.6 billion.

NTDOY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Nintendo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.50. 2,303,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,232. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.31. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.01.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

