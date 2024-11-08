Northland Capmk Forecasts Increased Earnings for BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for BigBear.ai in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $1,019,614.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,713,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,809,668.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 643,570 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in BigBear.ai by 75.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

