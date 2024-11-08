Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) CFO Sells $417,900.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,333.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,482,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,913,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $27.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 26.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,008,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 212,787 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 905,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 69.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 651,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after acquiring an additional 267,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.47.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

