Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on January 17th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,949. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

