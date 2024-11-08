Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on January 17th

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.939 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.
Nutrien has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Nutrien has a payout ratio of 58.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.
Nutrien Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,949. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.26. Nutrien has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Nutrien from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.44.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.
