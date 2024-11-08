Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01, RTT News reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCT opened at $8.34 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $161.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

