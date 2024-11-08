NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.0 million-$943.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.0 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVEE shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Shares of NVEE traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 612,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,761. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. NV5 Global has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,048. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

