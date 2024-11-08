NVR (NYSE:NVR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVR. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,450.00 to $9,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $18.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9,221.23. 14,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9,434.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8,472.38. NVR has a 1-year low of $5,818.01 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $130.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $131.00 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 16.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $125.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 496.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,450.00, for a total value of $3,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,507.30, for a total transaction of $1,188,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,679. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,413 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

