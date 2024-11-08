NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Bought by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,278 shares during the period. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF comprises 3.3% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp owned approximately 1.02% of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. 5,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,769. The stock has a market cap of $587.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.99. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $28.02.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

