Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 61,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 68,817 shares.The stock last traded at $24.62 and had previously closed at $25.82.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okeanis Eco Tankers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Okeanis Eco Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 116.40%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECO. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth $247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers in the second quarter valued at $1,767,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okeanis Eco Tankers during the second quarter worth about $2,086,000.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

